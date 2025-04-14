Previous
Spring at Last by falcon11
Spring at Last

Finally, some temperatures in the 60s and some sun. My yard is coming to life, with the Star Magnolia always the first tree to bloom.
14th April 2025

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Kerry McCarthy
Wonderful light, dof, and exposure. Love the petal poking up above the others.
April 14th, 2025  
Peter Dulis
Lovely
April 14th, 2025  
