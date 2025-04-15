Previous
Sunny Daffodils by falcon11
Photo 2742

Sunny Daffodils

Just filling in a hole from last week with this photo of the daffodils in my yard. They are at peak this week.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

@falcon11
