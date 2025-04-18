Sign up
Previous
Photo 2744
Windflowers
These are popping all-around the edges of the lawn and even in the lawn. I shot this with my new iPhone16 Pro. It looks a little over-sharp to me. Let me know what you think.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
0
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th April 2025 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
blossoms
,
anemones
,
windflowers
