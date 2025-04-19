Sign up
Photo 2745
Bloodroot
There are just a few of these Spring ephemerals in my mother's yard today.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3253
photos
76
followers
19
following
752% complete
Tags
white
,
flowers
,
spring
,
botanical
,
blossoms
,
wildflowers
,
bloodroot
