Photo 2748
Pretty in Purple
I got down really low to get these Grape Hyacinths in layers. My lawn is full of them.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
22nd April 2025 7:34am
purple
,
flowers
,
spring
,
bulbs
,
hyacinths
,
grape hyacinths
