Previous
Photo 2748
Branching Plum
My Oriental Plum Tree is in full bloom today. I tried a variety of angles this morning to get some color behind the branches. Happy Earth Day!
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3256
photos
76
followers
19
following
752% complete
View this month »
2741
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
22nd April 2025 7:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
flowers
,
spring
,
blossoms
,
plum
