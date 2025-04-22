Previous
Branching Plum by falcon11
Branching Plum

My Oriental Plum Tree is in full bloom today. I tried a variety of angles this morning to get some color behind the branches. Happy Earth Day!
Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
