Previous
Photo 2754
In My Garden
A quick shot of the back yard this afternoon. Forgive my spotty participation lately. I am still working on cleaning out the family estate to put it up for sale. It is a massive undertaking.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
1
2
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3262
photos
76
followers
19
following
754% complete
View this month »
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
30th April 2025 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
garden
,
bulbs
,
narcissus
,
trilium
,
yellow trilium
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Pretty! I can imagine how difficult it is to clean out years and years of "stuff"! I'm sorry you have to put that lovely property up for sale, I'm sure it is difficult for you. I've enjoyed the photos you've taken there over the years. If I can help out in any way, don't hesitate to ask (I'm still active in real estate).
April 30th, 2025
