Photo 2758
Cobra Fern Frond
More unfurling ferns at Bauer Park.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2758
Tags
nature
,
green
,
plants
,
botanical
,
ferns
,
fronds
,
bauer park
Diana
ace
Wonderful macro and details, amazing to see them unfurl.
May 4th, 2025
