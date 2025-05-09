Sign up
Previous
Photo 2762
Morning Song
Oregon day 4: This White-Crowned Sparrow was giving us a beautiful serenade this morning
9th May 2025
9th May 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
9th May 2025 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
sparrow
,
oregon
,
white crowned sparrow
