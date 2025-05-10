Sign up
Photo 2763
Seal Rock Beach
Oregon Day 5: We had a wonderful morning walk on this vast beach. Unfortunately, we were a little too late for tide pooling, but there was a lot to photograph.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
10th May 2025 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
waves
,
oregon
,
shoreline
,
seascape
,
seal rock beach
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
May 12th, 2025
