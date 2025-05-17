Previous
Well, hello! by falcon11
Photo 2770

Well, hello!

This mule deer was just outside the fence in the Shore Acres Botanical Gardens. They are pretty tame here, but the 8' fence keeps them from munching in the gardens.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
