Cape Perpetua in the Fog by falcon11
Photo 2771

Cape Perpetua in the Fog

We hiked up a mile to see a 500 year old Sitka Spruce tree, then drove up to see this amazing view of Cape Perpetua. I shot over a 1100 photos on this trip, so I will post a few more this week.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Allison Maltese

