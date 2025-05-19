Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2772
Alder Glass
Toward the end of our trip, we looked for a little side road, so Phil could take a nap. While he did that, I watched a glass blowing demonstration at this studio.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3281
photos
76
followers
19
following
759% complete
View this month »
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th May 2025 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
oregon
,
vases
,
spheres
,
glassblowing
,
alder glass
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close