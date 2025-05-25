Previous
Solo Allium by falcon11
Photo 2778

Solo Allium

I have about 25 alliums blooming at the moment. I liked the isolation of just this one flower against the foliage.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
