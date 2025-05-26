Previous
River Abstract by falcon11
Photo 2779

River Abstract

I went out to the river to try some slow water shots, and do some of my favorite high-shutter abstracts featuring the spring greens.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
761% complete

Photo Details

