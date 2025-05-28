Previous
A Seaside Sunset by falcon11
Photo 2781

A Seaside Sunset

On our second night in Oregon, we walked from our motel to view a lovely sunset on the beach. I will be filling in as much as needed this month to share more images from our amazing West Coast trip.
28th May 2025

Peter Dulis ace
Wonderful
May 29th, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Beautiful!
May 29th, 2025  
