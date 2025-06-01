Sign up
Previous
Photo 2785
My Backyard Buddy
I have named this cardinal and all the ones that came before him Prince-y. This one is constantly at the feeder, so I suspect there are babies in the nest.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Tags
red
,
nature
,
bird
,
backyard
,
cardinal
Peter Dulis
ace
Pretty
June 1st, 2025
