My Backyard Buddy by falcon11
My Backyard Buddy

I have named this cardinal and all the ones that came before him Prince-y. This one is constantly at the feeder, so I suspect there are babies in the nest.
1st June 2025

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Peter Dulis
Pretty
June 1st, 2025  
