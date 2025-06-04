Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2788
Shore Acres Botanical Gardens
Another shot to share from our trip to Oregon in May. This was an unplanned stop, and we were delighted with what we found.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3299
photos
74
followers
19
following
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
11th May 2025 11:51am
Tags
oregon
,
shore acres botanical gardens"gardens rhododendrons azaleas botanical shrubs "coos bay
