Foxglove at the Elk Viewing Station by falcon11
Foxglove at the Elk Viewing Station

Filling in today....This foxglove has naturalized in parts of North America, and since this was by the side of a creek, I would have to say no one planted it.
*lynn ace
beautiful, and wonderful DOF
June 6th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
so pretty
June 6th, 2025  
