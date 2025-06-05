Sign up
Previous
Photo 2788
Foxglove at the Elk Viewing Station
Filling in today....This foxglove has naturalized in parts of North America, and since this was by the side of a creek, I would have to say no one planted it.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
2
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
flower
,
oregon
,
foxglove
,
digitalis
*lynn
ace
beautiful, and wonderful DOF
June 6th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
so pretty
June 6th, 2025
