Previous
I'm Hungry, Dad by falcon11
Photo 2791

I'm Hungry, Dad

I watched this juvenile Starling being fed by its father on this dreary, rainy day. By the end of the day it was pecking at the suet cake all by itself.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
764% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact