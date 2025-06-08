Sign up
Photo 2792
Backyard Visitor
My husband alerted me that there was a bobcat prowling around our backyard at 7:45 this morning. I had just put my camera in the car, but got a couple of quick shots with my cell phone before it moved out into the street.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2792
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
8th June 2025 7:42am
Tags
backyard
,
connecticut
,
bobcat
,
wild animal
