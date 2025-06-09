Sign up
Photo 2793
Pink Spirea
I have seven or eight of these Spirea bushes in the yard, and they are in full bloom at the moment. They self-sow very easily. We have had plenty of rain, so everything is lush and full.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
2792
2793
flowers
pink
bush
shrub
blossoms
spirea
spirea japonica
