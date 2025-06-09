Previous
Pink Spirea by falcon11
Photo 2793

Pink Spirea

I have seven or eight of these Spirea bushes in the yard, and they are in full bloom at the moment. They self-sow very easily. We have had plenty of rain, so everything is lush and full.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
