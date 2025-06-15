Previous
Well, Hello There... by falcon11
Well, Hello There...

A Green Frog resting in the little fishpond at my mother's house. My Dad sank an old bathtub into the ground many years go, and there have been frogs living in it ever since.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Allison Maltese

Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
