Previous
Photo 2797
Another Dark Day
We have been a little short on sunshine here in CT this month, but the heat is coming next week with temps expected to be mid-90s on Tuesday.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3307
photos
73
followers
19
following
766% complete
View this month »
2790
2791
2792
2793
2794
2795
2796
2797
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
31st May 2025 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
maple
,
japanese maple
,
oriental maple
