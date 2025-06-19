Previous
Pink Clematis by falcon11
Photo 2800

Pink Clematis

Today's blooms are in the front garden. It looks like there are a lot more blossoms to come judging by the number of buds.
19th June 2025

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months.
767% complete

Brian ace
Wow! Love the POV, composition, editing and presentation
June 20th, 2025  
