Dinner in my Backyard Zoo by falcon11
Photo 2801

Dinner in my Backyard Zoo

This cottontail is munching on my hosta leaves. Luckily there are plenty to go around. She isn't particularly wary, so if I yell, she pays me no mind.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful Spring shot!
June 20th, 2025  
