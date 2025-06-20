Sign up
Previous
Photo 2801
Dinner in my Backyard Zoo
This cottontail is munching on my hosta leaves. Luckily there are plenty to go around. She isn't particularly wary, so if I yell, she pays me no mind.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3311
photos
74
followers
19
following
767% complete
View this month »
2794
2795
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
20th June 2025 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bunny
,
grass
,
backyard
,
rabbit
,
hosts
,
cottontail
,
eastern cottontail
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful Spring shot!
June 20th, 2025
