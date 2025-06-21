Previous
Say, Do You Have Any More Peanuts? by falcon11
Say, Do You Have Any More Peanuts?

Actually, I made some clucking noises to this chipmunk, and he stood up. Now if he would just stop digging up my crocus bulbs!
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
