Previous
Photo 2803
Sea Anemones
Filling in on another rainy, gloomy day here in CT. This is a shot from the Oregon Coast Aquarium. I am revisiting some images as I prep a photo book of our trip.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
0
Main Album
iPhone 16 Pro
13th May 2025 11:01am
aquarium
,
anemone
,
sea life
,
sea anemone
,
oregon coast aquarium
