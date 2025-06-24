Previous
Profusion in Pink by falcon11
Photo 2804

Profusion in Pink

The blossoms on this Clematis popped out in a big way, maybe due to the extreme heat today. This plant is in the walkway garden in front of our house.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
768% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact