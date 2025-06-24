Sign up
Previous
Photo 2804
Profusion in Pink
The blossoms on this Clematis popped out in a big way, maybe due to the extreme heat today. This plant is in the walkway garden in front of our house.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
24th June 2025 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
botanical
,
blossoms
,
clematis
