Book Project Volume 1 by falcon11
It is really too hot to go out (95 degrees F and humid), so I have been working on two photo books of our trip to Oregon. Volume 1, 60 pages, was ordered yesterday, and I am working on Volume 2.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Allison Maltese

