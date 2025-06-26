Previous
Hydrangea Mandala by falcon11
Photo 2806

Hydrangea Mandala

These lovely ivory hydrangeas are planted outside of the Madison Library, where I was participating in the Shoreline Arts Alliance Annual Summer Arts Showcase. They invited me to show two prints and talk to attendees about my work.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Elisa Smith
Oh wow, that is just so pleasing to the eye. Beautiful symmetry.
June 29th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn)
This is so cool looking.
June 29th, 2025  
