Photo 2806
Hydrangea Mandala
These lovely ivory hydrangeas are planted outside of the Madison Library, where I was participating in the Shoreline Arts Alliance Annual Summer Arts Showcase. They invited me to show two prints and talk to attendees about my work.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
2
0
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
Tags
flowers
,
hydrangeas
,
blossoms
,
mandalas
Elisa Smith
ace
Oh wow, that is just so pleasing to the eye. Beautiful symmetry.
June 29th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so cool looking.
June 29th, 2025
