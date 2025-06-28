Sign up
Previous
Photo 2807
First of the Day Lilies
This one is in Bauer Park, but mine are starting to bloom in the yard too. I like the color of this one and the frilled edges.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3317
photos
74
followers
19
following
769% complete
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
28th June 2025 1:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
blossom
,
garden
,
lily
,
buds
,
perennial
,
day lily
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Gorgeous!
June 29th, 2025
