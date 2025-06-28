Previous
First of the Day Lilies by falcon11
First of the Day Lilies

This one is in Bauer Park, but mine are starting to bloom in the yard too. I like the color of this one and the frilled edges.
Allison Maltese

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Gorgeous!
June 29th, 2025  
