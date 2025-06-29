Previous
Hard and Soft by falcon11
Hard and Soft

Filling in today with another shot from Bauer Park yesterday. This Japanese Beetle looked dead, but contrasted nicely with the pink petals of the Beach Rose. Perhaps it had drowned in the morning rain.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
769% complete

View this month »

