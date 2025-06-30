Sign up
Previous
Photo 2810
Shades of Green
Filling in today with a water pattern image from Bauer Park. I spent a full day cleaning and sorting at Mom's house.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
4
2
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3320
photos
74
followers
19
following
769% complete
View this month »
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
2810
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
28th June 2025 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
abstract
,
water pattern
Corinne C
ace
Artistic shot!
July 1st, 2025
*lynn
ace
wonderful water pattern!
July 1st, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
👍❤️
July 1st, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
Diagonals, green, patterns, reflections…what more could a person want? Other than being done with your mother’s house
July 1st, 2025
