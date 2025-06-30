Previous
Shades of Green by falcon11
Shades of Green

Filling in today with a water pattern image from Bauer Park. I spent a full day cleaning and sorting at Mom's house.
Allison Maltese

@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Corinne C
Artistic shot!
July 1st, 2025  
*lynn
wonderful water pattern!
July 1st, 2025  
Call me Joe
👍❤️
July 1st, 2025  
Jane Pittenger
Diagonals, green, patterns, reflections…what more could a person want? Other than being done with your mother’s house
July 1st, 2025  
