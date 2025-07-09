Previous
At The Carnival by falcon11
Photo 2812

At The Carnival

Four of us from the Coastal Camera Club met up at the Westbrook Fireman's Carnival to do a little night shooting with slow shutter speeds. The ferris wheel provided endless opportunities for some colorful images.
