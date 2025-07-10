Previous
Opposition by falcon11
Photo 2813

Opposition

This image from my Sand and Stone series was selected for inclusion in the CT statewide "Images" juried show this month.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
