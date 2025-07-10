Sign up
Previous
Photo 2813
Opposition
This image from my Sand and Stone series was selected for inclusion in the CT statewide "Images" juried show this month.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Photo Details
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
12th May 2025 9:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
rocks
,
beach
,
stone
,
sand patterns
