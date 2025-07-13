Sign up
Photo 2815
Morning Moisture
There were dewy spider webs like this one all over the yard this morning.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3325
photos
74
followers
19
following
771% complete
Views
0
Main Album
iPhone 16 Pro
13th July 2025 8:03am
Public
face
,
garden
,
dew
,
moisture
,
spider web
,
dewdrops
