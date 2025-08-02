Previous
Hiding in Plain Sight by falcon11
Photo 2816

Hiding in Plain Sight

There were 3 green frogs in the duckweed at my mother's house. Forgive my absence on 365, but her house is finally emptied out and goes on the market next week. I am looking forward to getting back out there with met camera.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
771% complete

