Previous
Sole Monarch by falcon11
Photo 2817

Sole Monarch

The Hammonasset Butterfly Gardens were a bit gone by, and we saw just this lone Monarch and one other smaller Hairstreak.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
771% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact