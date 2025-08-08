Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2817
Sole Monarch
The Hammonasset Butterfly Gardens were a bit gone by, and we saw just this lone Monarch and one other smaller Hairstreak.
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3327
photos
74
followers
19
following
771% complete
View this month »
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
8th August 2025 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
monarch
,
purple coneflower
,
pollinator
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close