Feeding Swallowtail by falcon11
Feeding Swallowtail

This Tiger Swallowtail has a large hole out of its other wing. Perhaps a bird grabbed it and then let it go.
Allison Maltese

bkb in the city ace
Great capture
August 9th, 2025  
