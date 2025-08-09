Sign up
Previous
Photo 2818
Feeding Swallowtail
This Tiger Swallowtail has a large hole out of its other wing. Perhaps a bird grabbed it and then let it go.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3328
photos
74
followers
19
following
772% complete
View this month »
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
9th August 2025 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
insect
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
tiger swallowtail
,
zinnias
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
August 9th, 2025
