Previous
Photo 2822
Day Drinking on a Dahlia
These two bumblebees were very lethargic compared to most of the others flying around in the community gardens today. Perhaps the nectar was very strong?
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
24th August 2025 7:58am
Tags
flower
,
insects
,
blossom
,
bees
,
dahlia
,
bumblebees
