Sunflower Gathering by falcon11
Sunflower Gathering

These bumblebees were sharing nicely on one of the many sunflowers in the Bauer Park Community Gardens. The goldfinches were feasting too, but they are so very fast.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Allison Williams ace
Love the dinner for a crowd!
August 27th, 2025  
