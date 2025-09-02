Sign up
Photo 2828
Today's Dahlia
We took a ride to the Edgerton Park Community Gardens in New Haven today. There was a variety of dahlias and a lot of very tall flowers, due to the plentiful rain we had early on in the season.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
2
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3338
photos
73
followers
19
following
774% complete
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
2nd September 2025 9:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bud
,
blossom
,
botanical
,
dahlia
Peter Dulis
ace
So lovely
September 2nd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful petal details
September 2nd, 2025
