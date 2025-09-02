Previous
Today's Dahlia by falcon11
Today's Dahlia

We took a ride to the Edgerton Park Community Gardens in New Haven today. There was a variety of dahlias and a lot of very tall flowers, due to the plentiful rain we had early on in the season.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Peter Dulis
So lovely
September 2nd, 2025  
Corinne C
Beautiful petal details
September 2nd, 2025  
