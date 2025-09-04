Sign up
Previous
Photo 2830
Fall Preview
Even though it was quite warm today, this branch out in Killingworth reminded me that fall is coming soon. The rest of the tree was green, but this branch was the most sunlit.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
4th September 2025 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
red
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
maple
,
oriental maple
