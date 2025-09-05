Previous
Sitting Pretty by falcon11
This little Pearl Crescent Butterfly was sipping from the Sedum plant in the yard this afternoon.
Brian ace
Glorious 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
September 6th, 2025  
