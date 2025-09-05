Sign up
Photo 2831
Photo 2831
Sitting Pretty
This little Pearl Crescent Butterfly was sipping from the Sedum plant in the yard this afternoon.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3341
photos
73
followers
19
following
775% complete
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
5th September 2025 2:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
succulent
,
sedum
,
pearl crescent
Brian
ace
Glorious 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
September 6th, 2025
