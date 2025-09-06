Sign up
Photo 2832
Old Fountain
This seemed to be the perfect subject for the distressed texture treatment.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3344
photos
74
followers
19
following
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
2833
2834
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Taken
8th September 2025 6:05pm
Tags
stone
fountain
statue
lion head
distressed fx+
