Photo 2835
Glowing Ginkgo
Filling in some holes in my project with more Distressed FXPlus images. I really like the way this one came out.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3347
photos
74
followers
19
following
777% complete
View this month »
2830
2831
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Taken
10th September 2025 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
yellow
,
autumn
,
painterly
,
distressed
,
ginkgo
,
fxplus
