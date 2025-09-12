Previous
Busy Spider by falcon11
Photo 2835

Busy Spider

When I looked up into this tree this morning, it looked just like a shimmering CD. If you look closely, there are 3 wrapped up flies in the web. It will have a good lunch!
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
776% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact