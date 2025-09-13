Sign up
Local Color
Phil and I took a walk to the pond today, since we may not get to go there after the house sells this fall (fingers crossed). We are still in a drought, so the water level was the lowest I have seen it in years with no flow in or out.
13th September 2025
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Tags
nature
,
pond
,
lily pads
,
water lily pads
