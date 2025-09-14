Sign up
Photo 2839
East River Preserve
The town of Guilford purchased this 583 acre property years ago, and it is a great place to walk or hike in all seasons. This morning I did about 3 miles with two good friends.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3349
photos
74
followers
19
following
Tags
trees
,
scenic
,
landscape
,
painterly
,
distressed
,
guilford
,
east river preserve
,
distressedfx+
